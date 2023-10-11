Hyderabad police to auction 1,166 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police to auction 1,166 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, pooled at various police stations in the Commissionerate.

According to police, it is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction as empowered U/s 7 of Hyderabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w Sec. 40 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

If any person having an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in one of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation.

Failing to do so will result in the vehicles being auctioned. The details of vehicles and particulars are available at auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium, Goshamahal and also available in the official website of Hyderabad City Police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.