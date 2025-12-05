Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana following cyclone Ditwah

The Telugu states are currently experiencing significant rainfall as a result of Cyclone Ditwah, along with a notable drop in temperatures. The weather department has issued a key forecast for the next three days, indicating changing weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, a severe low-pressure area near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts in the Bay of Bengal has weakened further. This has led to predictions of light to moderate rains in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, dry weather is anticipated over the weekend. Conversely, the South Coast is expected to see light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated locations on Friday, with similar weather conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Rayalaseema is also forecasted to experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers on Friday, along with thunderstorms at a few locations. The pattern is expected to continue through the weekend with further rains and showers anticipated.

The Meteorological Centre has clarified that the weakened low-pressure area will result in rainy weather for the next two days, along with a continuous decline in temperatures across the region. Additionally, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has noted a potential increase in cold wave conditions in Telangana, alongside light rains attributed to the aforementioned low-pressure system.