Hyderabad: Polluted drinking water causes jitters to public

Seethaphalmandi: Residents of Seethaphalmandi division are facing hardship to consume water due to the default of drinking water pipeline and sewerage pipeline for that reason drinking water is getting polluted and also foul smell is emanating from water. Locals allege that none of the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is responding and trying to solve the issue. Vexed over the issue, residents took this matter to social media platform.



On condition of anonymity, a resident said: "We complained this matter to the officials concerned as we are facing a problem with the drinking water that is being mixed with the sewage water."

When Hans India contacted, Samala Hema, Seethaphalmandi corporator, said, "I have received a few complaints from the residents and even I inspected the areas that include Shabaziguda, Brahmin (Bapan) Basthi and Chilkalgudawhere the drinking water is getting polluted with sewage water, and spoke to the HMWSSB officials to solve the issue as soon as possible."

She added that the works were getting delayed as the officials of division tested positive for the Covid-19. A resident of Seethaphalmandi tweeted, "In Chilkalguda Jama Masjid 3rd lane, the residents are unable to consume water, as sewage water getting mixed with drinking water. Though we complained online and offline but there is no response yet from the officials of HMWSSB."