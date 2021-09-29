Hyderabad: Ponds, lakes overflow as water levels rise due to heavy rain

Hyderabad: Following heavy rain for the last two days, under the impact of Gulab cyclone, the level in Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs reached the maximum, after which their flood gates (six of Osmansagar and 10 of Himayatsagar) were lifted by the Water Board on Tuesday. This has led to an increase in level in the Musi river, following which all six causeway bridges on the Musi were closed and commuters restricted.

With the large volume of water being released downstream of the Musi from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, causeway bridges at Bapu Ghat, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, Nayapul, Puranapul and Muslim Jung Pul were closed for traffic as the water level at these bridges is rising. The heavy rain has resulted in levels in most water bodies to rise exponentially which proved to be a significant cause for concern for residents of low-lying areas. According to residents staying near low-lying areas, they are facing a threat and spending sleepless nights as there may be another flood-like situation anytime. A resident of Chaderghat, Sarwar Khan said, "the water has started to reach the tip of the Chaderghat Bridge.Till now the situation has been fine, but locals are in fear about what could follow next." Residents of Chaderghat, Moosarambagh, Shanker Nagar, Moosanagar, Putli Bowli, Hassan Nagar, Krishan Bagh, Hafez Baba Nagar, Tadban, Bahadurpura and Gaganpahad were victim of floods in October 2020 which saw a loss of life and property. At Puranapul as the 10 ft road along the Musi is under inundation, traffic has been diverted by the Hyderabad Traffic Police at 2J Bus-stop through Kulsumpura and Ziaguda.

Commuters and traffic coming towards Puranapul though Ziaguda, Kulsumpura,Gopi Hotel have been asked to take alternate routes to reach their destinations. As the Himayathnagar nala is overflowing continuously, the Traffic police erected barricades to avoid untoward incidents. Commuters were directed to take alternate routes to reach their destination. The traffic coming from Amberpet towards Musarambagh was diverted at Ali Café junction towards bridge Golnaka. The HMWS&SB, along with the Revenue department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the police, has alerted residents in downstream areas such as Bandlaguda, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Amberpet and Malakpet. It pressed into service special teams to monitor the low-lying areas.