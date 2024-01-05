Hyderabad: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to hold meet on housing for scribes

Hyderabad : Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday assured to hold a high-level meeting on welfare measures and housing of journalists with officials on January 16.

A delegation of journalists, led by IJU secretary Y Narender Reddy and TWJ vice-president K Ramnarayan, met and discussed the welfare measures for journalists in the Secretariat.

Reddy said he had instructed the collectors of 33 districts to gather GOs and memos issued by the previous governments regarding houses for journalists, as well as details of places given by them, details of places not acquired and suitable places to be given in future.

The delegation brought to his notice that there were a large number of journalists in district/mandal centers as well as Hyderabad, as they have not been given house plots for the last two decades.

The IJU president K Srinivas Reddy mentioned the case of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Journalists’ Housing Society, which has been unresolved for a long time. The minister assured that the case has come to his attention; he will discuss it with the Chief Minister and find a proper solution.

He said the government is committed to journalists’ housing and other welfare measures. It will make a policy statement on journalists’ welfare measures. The delegation thanked the minister for reading and discussing the three-page petition given by TWJ on issues related to journalists’ welfare.