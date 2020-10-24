Hyderabad: Postal department drive to push millets consumption

Hyderabad: Telangana Postal Circle in collaboration with Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, released a special cover with a theme 'Eat Millets - Stay Healthy' on Friday.

On this occasion, Colonel Sagar Hanuman Singh, Postmaster General, Headquarters Region, Hyderabad, educated the audience about the agricultural and commercial dimensions of improving millets production. "Millets are traditional food grains, which are mainly grown and consumed in developing countries. They were formerly considered a poor man's staple and now being preferred globally due to their climate resilience and drought resistance."

Dr PVS Reddy, Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region, Hyderabad, provided very interesting facts on the history and medicinal benefits of millets. "Millets are highly nutritious and anti-allergenic grains, which are making them attractive food grains. They are gluten-free, which are making them an excellent choice for millions of people around the world who suffer from Celiac disease or have gluten sensitivity. These nutri-cereals are rich in B vitamins, minerals and are also an excellent source of protein and dietary fibre," he explained.

S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle, Hyderabad, shared several innovative ideas with IIMR while kickstarting the idea of propogating the use of millets through this event.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization approved India's proposal to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Emphasising the need for including millets as preferred food by our people, the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle, launched the special cover in a bid to help Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR-ICAR) in promoting millets as healthy food and in achieving food security objective.