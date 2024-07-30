  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Poster crusade against halal food products in Old City

Hyderabad: Poster crusade against halal food products in Old City
Hyderabad: In the ongoing Bonalu festivities, a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) put banners reading ‘Dear Hindus, Say No To Halal’ at...

Hyderabad: In the ongoing Bonalu festivities, a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) put banners reading ‘Dear Hindus, Say No To Halal’ at temples in the Karwan and Jiyaguda areas of the Old City, urging Hindus to avoid halal products during festivals.

The posters were put up by Rakshit Sagar, an RSS member, and the BJYM Zilla IT social media convenor. In his message, Sagar calls on the Hindu community in Hyderabad to refrain from consuming halal products during festivals.

“Jai Mata Di... Installed Say No to Halal Banners at various temples in Karwan and Jiyaguda areas of Bhagyanagar. Appeal to my Hindu bandhas to boycott HALAL and its products at least during our festivals,” Sagar posted on X.

His account is followed by prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Many Hindu right-wing organisations have strongly opposed the use of halal food items and have been demanding that the Centre bring a law to ban it. They claim that consumption of halal food by the Muslim community is allegedly leading to the closing of business for Hindu food traders.

