Hyderabad: Power cut at Osmania Hospital forces patients to sweat

Hyderabad: Patients at Osmania Hospital experienced severe inconvenience when the power supply was unexpectedly cut off for more than two hours. This disruption caused delays and frustration for the outpatients who rely on obtaining OP cards before consulting the doctors. On Thursday, the patients were forced to wait in long queues as the hospital staff was unable to generate computerized OP cards due to the power outage. This situation led to anger among the patients, who criticised the doctors for insisting on the OP cards while the hospital was facing power issues. Some patients even reported that the pharmacy personnel refused to provide them with necessary medicines unless they presented the new OP cards.

Dr. B Nagendar, the Superintendent of Osmania Hospital, clarified that the power supply problem was limited to the OP registration area, where the wires got burnt, causing the power cut. He assured that other departments in the hospital were not affected, and patient services continued without interruption or inconvenience. Despite this explanation, the incident highlighted the challenges faced by the hospital and the need to address such issues promptly to ensure a smooth healthcare experience for patients.