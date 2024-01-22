Live
- Chinese hurting India via loan app scams: Cyber expert
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
Just In
Hyderabad: ‘Pran Prathishta’ prog at Chilkur shrine
To mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram on Monday, various programs are being organised by the Chilkur Balaji temple priests from 3 pm onwards.
Hyderabad: To mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram on Monday, various programs are being organised by the Chilkur Balaji temple priests from 3 pm onwards.
Temple head priest C Rangarajan said after the idol consecration devotees would perform one ‘Maha Parikrama’ and an internal ‘parikrama’. “We will be carrying the Shatagopam, the Constitution and the Munivahana replica. ‘Prana pratishtha’ of Sri Rama at Ayodhya has culminated in the Prana Pratishtha of Sri Rama in our Constitution.”
According to Rangarajan, this is Rama Rajya as per objectives resolution of January 22, 1947.
“This is Rama Rajya as per partition council reiteration. This is Rama Rajya as per the Constitution of 1950 which has pictures of Sri Rama, Sita Devi and Lakshmana in part III of the Constitution,” he stated.