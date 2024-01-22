Hyderabad: ‘Pran Prathishta’ prog at Chilkur shrine

Hyderabad: To mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram on Monday, various programs are being organised by the Chilkur Balaji temple priests from 3 pm onwards.

Temple head priest C Rangarajan said after the idol consecration devotees would perform one ‘Maha Parikrama’ and an internal ‘parikrama’. “We will be carrying the Shatagopam, the Constitution and the Munivahana replica. ‘Prana pratishtha’ of Sri Rama at Ayodhya has culminated in the Prana Pratishtha of Sri Rama in our Constitution.”

According to Rangarajan, this is Rama Rajya as per objectives resolution of January 22, 1947.

“This is Rama Rajya as per partition council reiteration. This is Rama Rajya as per the Constitution of 1950 which has pictures of Sri Rama, Sita Devi and Lakshmana in part III of the Constitution,” he stated.