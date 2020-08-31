Hyderabad: Prayers resume at 400-years mosque

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem along with CEO Mohammed Qasim and other officers on Monday reopened the 400-year-old QutubShahi Mosque which was not in use for several years.

The mosque was located at Malkamcheru near Sunshine Hospital in Gachibowli. Saleem offered prayers on the occasion and said that the mosque was built during the period of Qutubshahi dynasty.

"But since several years prayers were not offer in the mosque, and it was covered with trees. Stray dogs made it their shelter.

When the matter was brought to the notice of the Wakf Board, a meeting was held with officials of revenue and police departmentsto resume the operations," he added. OSD officers Mohammed Ilyaz and MohdAsadullah, officials from revenue and police departments and locals were present.