Hyderabad: Pre-monsoon rain spreads garbage on roads in Old City

Charminar: After the pre-monsoon rain spread garbage on roads on Sunday, netizens of Old City took up the issue of not lifting garbage on Twitter. They said that in the ongoing deadliest second wave of virus, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is not taking up cleanliness drive in parts of Old city.

With the current spell of rain in City causing severe hardship to both residents and commuters, citizens are taking to social media to vent their ire at the alleged indifference of officials and the civic body to overflow of drains and piled up garbage spread on roads which will lead to mosquito menace.













According to residents, for last few days the GHMC staff has not been clearing garbage from roads. The rain has devastated roads and several colonies in Old City areas. "We are facing health risks in the second wave of Coronavirus. Rain water is logged at garbage which is leading to mosquito menace. This shows the failure of civic body during the pandemic," said Syed Aqeel of Baba Nagar.

People took the issue on Twitter while tagging GHMCOnline, saying that the corporation staff has already removed bins, but are not maintaining cleanliness. They are even not taking action against people dumping garbage on roads. The staff must take action and also clear the garbage on time," said Abdul Aleem of Misri Gunj.

Following non-lifting of garbage in the Old City, motorists and pedestrians are forced to cross piles of garbage along lanes beside Dargah Hazrat Abdullah Shah Sahab at Sattar Bagh, on the Misri Gunj main road. Several requests to the GHMC officials and staff by people in the neighbourhood have been Ignored.

Abdul Aleem, president, MBT Youth Welfare Association, tweeted: "Garbage has become breeding ground for mosquitoes and is a serious threat to residents' health. I urge the GHMC to lift the garbage immediately to keep the City clean"