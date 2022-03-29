Hyderabad: Pre-recruitment training by police department for aspirants

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police will soon launch a comprehensive pre-recruitment training (PRT) for police job aspirants in the city as part of a community drive. For the last few years, the city police officials have been conducting such training sessions to assist police job aspirants in clearing the written and physical tests. According to an official release, senior police officials on Monday said that many youngsters dream of a career in the police force. But most of them never make it past the initial recruitment tests due to lack of guidance. The special PRT will cover both academic and physical training.

The academic classes--which help candidates fine-tune their knowledge-base and prepare for the exams--will be led by experienced faculty. The physical training will be focused on enhancing the agility and endurance of candidates, which will help them in clearing the mandatory physical events.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said the pre-recruitment training would be conducted at various centres in all the five zones of the city. The dates will be announced soon.

Aspirants should register to attend the free PRT and select the preferred batch timings. Registration Link- form.jotform.com/220792437998473. For queries, aspirants can reach WhatsApp helpline 94906 16555.