Hyderabad: Preparatory activities for 'Pattana Pragathi' reviewaed

Hyderabad: Director of Municipal Administration Dr N Satyanarayana conducted a meeting on the preparatory activities to be taken-up for the ensuing fourth phase of 'Pattana Pragathi' Programme from June 3 to 18 with all 141 ULB commissioners, engineers and Town Planning officials through a video conference.

He instructed all municipal commissioners to ensure the involvement of public representatives while explaining the directions issued by the State government on 'Pattana Pragathi' for its seamless implementation and achieve the desired objectives.

Topics like status of construction of vaikunta dhamams, integrated veg and non-veg markets, procurement of paramapadavahanam, development of tree parks, multi-level avenue plantations, nurseries, and 'Telangana Kreeda Pranganams' (TKPs) were discussed. The MCs were instructed to expedite the progress.

Dr N Satyanarayana instructed all commissioners to update the progress of activities on a daily basis to his office.