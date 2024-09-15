Hyderabad Prepares for Grand Ganesh Idols Procession: Final Inspections Conducted

Hyderabad: With just 72 hours remaining until the final procession and immersion of Ganesh idols, the Hyderabad City Police are making meticulous preparations to ensure a smooth and successful event. A joint route inspection, involving multiple departments, was conducted on September 14, featuring key officials including Dr. Jitender, IPS, DGP of Telangana; Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City; and Ms. Amrapali Kata, IAS, Commissioner of GHMC, among others.

The inspection began at the renowned Balapur Ganesh Temple and traversed a significant 19-kilometer route leading to Hussain Sagar. Key locations along the procession route included Chandrayanagutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Nayapool, MJ Market, and the Telugu Talli Flyover. DGP Dr. Jitender emphasized the need for impeccable coordination among all officials to address any outstanding issues, while CP C.V. Anand highlighted the critical role of the City Police as the nodal department to facilitate the smooth movement of the procession.

The inspection team examined specific points along the route, including Rajesh Medical Hall, Gulzar Houz, M.J. Market Junction, and Telugu Thalli Junction, assessing both the Law & Order and Traffic divisions' roles in managing the crowds and processions effectively. Officers were reminded about the importance of timely idol movements from various zones, along with the need to maintain en-route height restrictions and junction clearances.

In a strong show of support, the police force for the Ganesh Festival will consist of approximately 25,000 personnel, sourced from both Hyderabad City Police and outside units. Comprehensive arrangements for their accommodation and meals have been put in place.

As part of the event's security plan, several roads along the procession route will either be closed to regular traffic or will experience diversions. In addition, a range of Quick Response Teams, dog squads, Anti-Chain Snatching Teams, and SHE Teams will be deployed. A joint command control center will be operational from the early hours of September 17, featuring senior officers from all relevant departments, including GHMC, HMDA, Transco, R&B, water works, RTA, and Medical and Health.

The City Police urges the public to cooperate with law enforcement and adhere to safety guidelines to ensure a memorable and incident-free Ganesh idols procession and immersion this year.







