Hyderabad: Preventive vigilance to the fore at NMDC

Hyderabad: Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) - 2020 with the theme of 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India' at NMDC was inaugurated by Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, by administering the pledge to employees at valedictory on Monday. Officials at project sites and mines spread across country participated in valedictory function held at headquarters through "Expanded Classroom concept" developed to impart preventive vigilance training to officials at induction, mid and senior stages of career on regulated basis as envisaged by Central Vigilance Commission under the leadership of Sanjay Kothari. "Expanded Classroom concept" is a blended learning solution developed with suitable hardware and softwares to achieve dual advantages of classroom and online training.

Sumit Deb in his address said, "preventive vigilance is of utmost importance to promote transparency and integrity in organization which is an important step towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat". He commended the Vigilance department for developing "Expanded Classroom concept" which is an economical and efficient solution for imparting training in a big way in a pandemic situation.

PK Satpathy, Director (Production) stated that knowledge sharing through case studies will be very useful. Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), quoted an example of how a few minutes of performance which won Usain Bolt 08 gold medals in Olympics is backed by 20 years of training to emphasise importance of training. He also said "It is necessary to make the employees aware about the ill-effects of corruption so that one can be vigilant at all times". Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), said the hybrid mode of training is ambitious and innovative which would definitely help the organisation to excel.

VVS Sreenivas, CVO, NMDC, emphasised the role of participative and preventive vigilance in achieving Satark Bharat Samridh Bharat. He stated 'Public Servants being taken care by Government & taxpayers; have a moral responsibility to be vigilant." Prizes were distributed to the winners of Elocution and Quiz competitions organized during the Vigilance Awareness Week – 2020.