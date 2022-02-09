Hyderabad: Priests make beeline to Statue of Equality

Hyderabad: Priests of various peeths across the country on Tuesday flocked the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram at Muchintal in Ranga Reddy district to visit the Statue of Equality of Saint Ramanujacharya.

Organisers of the Ramanujacharya millennium celebrations conducted 'Sri Narasimha Swami Homam' on the occasion of Ratha Saptami. A dharmacharyas' conference was held at the pravachana mandap of the ashram. Some 450 priests and chief priests of different maths took attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said they were holding discussions on four issues -- equality, communal discrimination, agriculture-based health and benefits of a joint family at the dharmacharya conference.

He said the conference would be held for two days in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Film personalities like veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, director VV Vinayak visited the ashram on Tuesday.