Hyderabad: Private schools continue to loot parents with hefty fees

Hyderabad: Admission for the new academic year in all private schools is back in full swing. Though the Education department has issued orders that schools should not hike fee beyond 10 per cent of the previous year, many private institutions have been found charging hefty fee up to 20 per cent.



Members of the Hyderabad School Parents' Association (HSPA) have questioned private schools as why there is a need for an increase in school fee every year." If they are increasing fee there should be a justification. In the name of tuition fee and donations, huge amounts are being collected. Parents allege that even a mid-range school is charging more than Rs 60,000- Rs 80,000 a year; for corporate schools it is more than Rs 1 lakh.

Venkat Sainath, joint secretary of HSPA, said "there should be fee fixation for three years, as every year private schools keep increasing fee. In addition what about special fee that includes library fee, activity fee; the schools may increase another 10 per cent. The fee regulation commitee-sub-committee formed by the department is only namesake as no action is taken against private schools which are looting the public." A parent said, "recently my son took admission in first-class in one of mid- range school in the city. I was asked to pay Rs 40,000 term I fee. Later it may be charging more in name of special fee that is not known yet." Asif Hussain Sohail, president, Telangana Parents' Association said, "sub-committee formed by the department is only on paper. In the name of fee a big racket is on in private schools.

Already private schools are charging hefty amounts from parents. Annual fee for a child studying UKG costs Rs 60,000 in mid-range schools, but no action is being taken. If the State government steps in and regulates the fee structure parents will get a big relief.

TARIFF TORTURE…

l Fees hiked by 20 %

l Mid-range school is collecting more than Rs 60,000- Rs 80,000 for a year

l In corporate institutions it is more than Rs 1 lakh