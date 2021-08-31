Hyderabad: Private schools put children's safety ball in parents' court

Hyderabad: The private school managements have brought back the practice of asking parents to indemnify them from any possible health risks posed to children physically attending schools. They are sending messages through WhatsApp, e-mails and posting in the parent social media groups, asking them to download and sign the consent form and send it along with their children to school on September 1.



Speaking to The Hans India, Srinivas Reddy, a parent whose son is in class VIII in a school located in Abids, said, "I have received the format. It talks about only what parents should do and silent over the precautions that the school management has taken to keep children safe."

'The Parent Guidelines During Covid and Consent Form' says, by signing it, parents have read and agreed to all norms before sending their wards to school. Accordingly, parents were asked to pre-screen their children before sending them to school. It is the responsibility of parents to report to the management in case the child is found ill or developed fever. But the school is silent on what if the child develops a fever while on the way to school or while in school? There is no clarity on it from the school management, he added.

The format lists other conditions. They include compulsory wearing of masks and gloves, adhering to social distancing, pick up and drop in the designated zones outside the school. The parents were asked to give an undertaking that their children will strictly observe all the norms while attending school.

"How can I see, what the child is doing while in school," asked K Srilatha of AS Rao Nagar. She was asked to send a signed format by a private school where her daughter is studying Class IX. These are not two cases; several other private schools are asking parents to sign such formats with similar norms placing the responsibility of what a child does and doesn't while in school.

The most interesting part of the consent form is schools have incorporated an indemnity clause. It forces parents to declare that they are sending their children to school at their own risk and responsibility. And, they will not hold the school responsible for their child's health.