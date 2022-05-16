Hyderabad: Private swimming pools pose drowning risk

Hyderabad: With no government department accountable for ensuring the standards maintained for all swimming pools, swimmers are left at the mercy of pool managements. Almost 50 to 60 per cent of swimming pools are not licensed, adequate safety measures are not taken and trained coaches are not appointed. Recently many drowning cases have been reported. In this regard, the Telangana Parents' Association and a few social activists have requested the State government to take stern action against such pools who have being violating the norms.



Parents pointed out that the water in pools is not clean, there is absence of lifeguards and first-aid boxes near the pools and many are functioning without licence. It is mandatory for swimming pools in schools to have at least two lifeguards, a nurse and a doctor while it is operational. Schools should also prominently display safety measures and emergency help that need to be taken by children. Pools should also have a medical room with a mini-oxygen mask and provide a first-aid box. Parents alleged that in many private schools in the name of summer camp, outsiders are also allowed.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, "After almost two years school have started summer camps but they are not following any proper norms. Especially the school swimming pools are not licensed and during summer camps, only students studying in that particular school should be allowed. Children only above 14 years should be allowed in the pools and minors should be monitored under the supervision of a trainer. CCTV cameras should be mandatory.

Most of the schools have are not being following these rules and due to their negligence many children are losing their lives. At least now the Education department should wake up and take stern action on those who are violating norms," added Asif.

"Daily we see one or two children drowning and many private schools in the city are violating norms while operating the pools without having a license. All pools must have proper instructors who can instruct children to follow the swimming rules. It will be better if the concerned department regularly inspect pools and take stern action," said a parent.

"Private pools are mushrooming in the nook and corner of society and to stop this, inspections should be conducted by the State government. There are some guidelines that private pools must follow like fully equipped first-aid box in the pool premises, life jackets should be available, emergency contact numbers and depth marker should be indicated. Apart from this the ph level of water should be between 7.5 and 8 and if the level is more than 8 it may cause skin diseases. However, to monitor all this there is no incharge appointed," said Sai Teja, a social activist.