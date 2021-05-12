Hyderabad: Prof. Radhe Shyam Sharma passes away

Hyderabad: Prof. Radhe Shyam Sharma, former Head of English Department, Osmania University, and former Dean, Humanities OU, passed away on 10 May 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Tinsukia (Assam), he graduated from Gauhati University in 1962 in the throes of the Chinese aggression in the North-East. Prof. Sharma obtained his post-graduate degree in English Literature from Osmania University and bagged the William Shakespeare Gold Medal in 1965. He joined OU as a lecturer in English in 1965 and was instrumental in organising the Young Lecturers' Association. He pursued a second master's degree in Shakespearean Studies for his thesis on King Lear.

He later completed PhD at Osmania for his thesis on DH Lawrence. He was the recipient of the British Council Scholarship in 1973 and the scholarship of the American Council of Learned Societies under the Fulbright programme. He lectured in several American Universities and in Mexico.