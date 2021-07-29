Hyderabad: Prof Syed Ainul Hassan takes charge as VC of MANUU

Hyderabad: MANUU has the power and ability to attain new heights, be with me, I am with you, declared Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, noted Persian Scholar and well known poet from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi on Wednesday after taking over the office of Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad. He vowed to work collectively with all three stakeholders of the Institution, students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Prof SM Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c handed over the reins of the administration to Prof Ainul Hasan. He was appointed as the 5th Vice-Chancellor of MANUU on July 22, 2021 by the visitor of the University.

Prof Syed Ainul Hassan stressed the need to have total harmony and coordination between all the stakeholders to take the university forward. Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c was also present on the occasion.

Prof SM Rahmatullah in his welcome remarks pointed out that MANUU is lucky to have an acclaimed scholar of Persian and a seasoned administrator as Vice-Chancellor. He pointed out that Ainul Hasan did not stop taking the classes even after receiving the appointment order as Vice Chancellor. Prof Rahmatullah further said that the university is on the path of development in a peaceful environment and under the leadership of the new Vice Chancellor it will continue to flourish. While acknowledging the efforts of MANUU's former Vice-Chancellors, he said that the University has a unique identity because of their efforts, we need to preserve it.

Later, Prof Ainul Hassan while interacting with teaching, non-teaching heads and representatives of Associations of MANUU asked them to collaborate with other institutions and send their proposals. He assured that every step will be taken by collective advice. Different heads of departments and associations also welcome the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor by presenting bouquets and mementos.