Hyderabad: Prof Yendluri Sudhakar of UoH passes away

Hyderabad: Prof Yendluri Sudhakar, professor, Department of Telugu, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and a renowned literary figure who made a name for himself in Telugu literature, passed away here on Friday following a heart attack.



Prof Sudhakar was born on January 21, 1959, in Pamula Basti, Nizamabad. He worked as a Telugu Pandit at Wesley Boys' High School, Secunderabad, from 1985 to 1990. Later he was assistant editor of literary magazine 'Vajmayi' published by the Telugu University and served as editor, assistant professor, associate professor, professor and head of the Advanced Department (1994 to 2012). From September 5, 2009 he served as professor and dean of literary chair.

He was a member of the Central Literary Academy Jury, the Telugu Advisory Board, the Telugu Academy, and a translator of popular Hindi, Urdu poems and short films. Some of his popular books include 'Vartamanam', 'Kotha Gabbilam', 'Mallemoggala Godugu', 'ATAjani Ganache'. He did extensive research on writings of Gurram Jhashua and authored a poem titled 'Gosangi'.

Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, recalled Sudhakar's contributions and expressed condolences.