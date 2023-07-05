Hyderabad: Proposed aquarium project raises hackles of animal welfare activists

Hyderabad: The recent move by the Telangana government to construct the biggest aquarium and aviary in Kothwalguda, Hyderabad, has raised concerns among conservationists and animal welfare activists. They have initiated a social media campaign expressing apprehension that the project might have adverse effects on the natural ecosystem and human society.



Activists have pointed out that the implementation of this project will significantly impact the natural ecosystem, especially during the ongoing sixth mass extinction. They argue that captive breeding is difficult and obtaining specimens from the wild further strains already vulnerable population, exacerbating the loss of biodiversity. Reports such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and the State of Birds’ Report 2020 demonstrate the global decline of marine species and bird population, including in India.

SK Aditya, animal welfare activist said, “The proposed aquarium and aviary project is raising concerns due to its potential adverse impact on the environment, animals, humans, and the state’s interests. The state government has not adequately addressed the significant consequences, such as the massive water consumption of three million gallons, which is worrisome considering Hyderabad’s ongoing water shortage for the past two years. Additionally, there are concerns about the adverse effects on biodiversity and the ecosystem. Despite filing a Right to Information (RTI) request without receiving a response, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the high court. Responding to these concerns, the Telangana High Court has issued a notice to the government and authorities, setting August 4 as the deadline to file a response. A social media campaign has been initiated, receiving a substantial response from the public.”

“The State government’s plan to establish an aquarium project in Kothwalguda is being criticised as a poorly conceived idea. It appears to be driven by the government’s emphasis on real estate investments, with this project being seen as part of that agenda. It is worth noting that Kothwalguda is already included in the water conservation efforts outlined in GO111, which aims to protect the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. Adding to the concerns, the government’s focus seems to be solely on constructing India’s largest aquarium and aviary, without adequate consideration for biodiversity preservation, said Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi, Public Policy Expert, and Convenor, Joint Action for Water.

Neha Raghuvanshi, eco-feminist and animal welfare activist, said, “Embracing sustainable alternatives is essential to cultivate ocean consciousness and environmental awareness effectively. However, confining marine life in captivity falls short of achieving this goal. Aquariums and Aviaries cannot fully replicate the complexity and interactions found in natural ecosystems. It is essential to recognise that even with care, animals in captivity are inherently deprived of their natural behavior.”

Moreover, aquariums cannot authentically portray the alarming reality of our polluted and plastic-threatened oceans. We must look for innovative, technologically-driven alternatives that respect animals’ natural habitats, allowing us to educate and inspire without disrupting their intrinsic connection to the sea. The concerns are multiple, from ethical to ecological, but we are hopeful the government and authorities will revisit the proposal and forward initiatives deeply anchored in ethical approaches and sustainability, she added.