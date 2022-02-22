Hyderabad: Protesters clamour for Bhoodan lands to poor

Hyderabad: All India Sarva Seva Sangh national president Chandan Pal said that if the State government remains silent, then the Sangh would occupy and distribute the Bhoodan lands to the landless poor.



Speaking at a protest held at Dharna Chowk on Monday, Pal said that Acharya Vinoba Bhave, a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, had started the Bhoodan movement by making the land issue a national priority, and those who have acquired lands in other States were earning better livelihoods.

He demanded the State government to immediately set up a Bhoodan Yagna Board and seize the Bhoodan lands in possession of illegal occupiers and book cases against them.

Justice Chandra Kumar said, "It is the responsibility of the government to provide security to the most-destitute people who do not have land."

He urged the government to appoint a legal committee or set up a special court to conduct a speedy inquiry into the extent and encroachment of land acquired during the Bhoodan movement.

Over 2,000 persons participated in the protest. Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali State president R Shankar Nayak, All India Sarva Seva Sangh trustee Shaikh Hussain, CPI Telangana State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, former High Court Judge Justice Chandra Kumar, former MP Syed Aziz Pasha, social worker Krishna Prasad and CPI Hyderabad district secretary ET Narasimha also took part in the protest.