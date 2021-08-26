Hyderabad: Public outrage forces GHMC to beat a hasty retreat on restriction

Hyderabad: The ban on entry of unmarried couples at Indira Park did not last long, as most people condemned the decision and even memes related to it went viral on social media. With an attempt to stop the entry of unmarried couples to spend time together in the peaceful environment, the park management had put up a banner at the entrance, "Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park."

The banner was put up two days back. The outraged public condemned on social media the decision taken by the park management. Following this on Thursday the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed the banner.

A netizen wrote on Twitter, "New low and new level of moral policing by Indira Park management in Hyderabad. A public park is an open space for all law-abiding citizens, including consenting couples, across gender."

He added, how can marriage be criteria for entry into the Indira Park. It is clearly unconstitutional. The netizens tagged 'GHMConline', GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. Even the memes related to the issue went viral on social media like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

After officials of the Urban Biodiversity wing of GHMC removed the banner, the Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad B Srinivas tweeted, "Banners removed by Urban Biodiversity wing."