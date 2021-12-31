Hyderabad-Puducherry flights to resume in Jan

Hyderabad: Thanks to the efforts of Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, flights on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad route will resume from January 2022.

Earlier, Tamilisai made special efforts by writing letters and making telephonic calls to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and requested it to restore direct flight connectivity on the Hyderabad-Puducherry route.

As a result, the Union government had agreed to extend support under the Viability Gap Funding to SpiceJet in resuming air connectivity on the route. The proposed restoration of air connectivity between Hyderabad and Puducherry, the Governor pointed out, will immensely benefit tourists and business persons planning visits between Hyderabad and Puducherry.

She suggested that Telangana Tourism can organise spiritual tours connecting Karaikkal, near famous Velankanni Church, Nagore Durgah, Tirunallar Saneeswar temple and also cover famous tourism spot Mahabalipuram en route in Tamil Nadu. Tourists' visits from Puducherry to Hyderabad and other spots in Telangana would help promote tourism in the State.