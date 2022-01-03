Hyderabad: Pumped up with RBS success, TRS plans massive celebrations

Hyderabad: To mark the occasion of crediting Rs 50,000 crore into the accounts of farmers since the roll out of Rythu Bandhu until January 10, the TRS party has called for a week-long celebration in the State starting from January 3 to January 10.

Party working president KT Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy held a teleconference with the party MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district presidents on Sunday and gave directions on how to take forward the celebrations while following the Covid restrictions strictly.

The TRS working president said that no other State in the country had brought in a scheme such as Rythu Bandhu. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao introduced the scheme for the welfare of farmers, and nowhere in 70 years of Indian history such a great scheme was rolled out," he said, adding that Telangana stands at the top of charts when it comes to the implementation of initiatives for the welfare of those in agriculture sector.

As part of the celebrations, KTR asked the party leaders and workers to conduct programmes such as Rangoli competitions based on Rythu Bandhu theme, essay writing and painting competitions for students. On January 10, all the celebrations would take place at the 2,600 Rythu Vedikas across the State, he informed.

Asking the party cadre to conduct these celebrations by following Covid restrictions, he directed them to share pamphlets on the schemes and works done by the TRS government for the farming sector. "Write letters to people regarding the celebrations and ask them to become a part of it," KTR suggested.

Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the Rythu Bandhu stands as a great inspiration to everyone. "We will provide complete support to make these celebrations a huge hit," he said, adding that the government was providing Rythu Bandhu funds to 63 lakh farmers in Telangana and this was nowhere seen in any part of the country.