Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank wins NABARD Award for 2020-21

Hyderabad: The Punjab National Bank is celebrating 75 years of independence by organising financial literacy camps from July 15 to August 31 to create public awareness about its products and services. The PNB Hyderabad circle inaugurated the first camp on Monday at Santoshnagar. The programme was inaugurated by Zonal Manager Sanjeevan Nikhar. Circle head NVS Prasad Reddy and DPO Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) D Yogender Reddy were present.

Addressing the gathering, Nikhar said the bank had won the Special Commemorative Award from NABARD because of its performance in the priority sector and financial Inclusion. "In the camps, we aim to cover all eligible customers under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). We are offering digital banking literacy to customers and enrolling them under various products".

Prasad Reddy said several SHG groups availed credit linkage along with enrolment under the social security schemes. A good number of applications under PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY and a significant number of customers under various digital products like mbank, ibank, and Rupay Cards were enrolled.

Yogendar Reddy stated that the bank always stood in forefront for providing government initiatives to customers---credit linkage to SHGs or street vendor loans.

Gopala Rao, Chief Manager and Nodal officer for PS and FI division, Hyderabad, Ananth Ram, Functional Manager, G Sekhar, branch manager, Santoshnagar, and D Dinesh, branch manager, Kanchanbagh attended.