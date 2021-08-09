Hyderabad: PV Sindhu meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Tokyo Olympics-2020 bronze medal winner and badminton champion PV Sindhu on Sunday called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, here.

Sindhu, who created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win medals in two successive Olympics, showed her Olympic Bronze Medal to the Governor.

The Governor appreciated the sporting icon as an inspiration to youth of the country and wished her more success in her sporting career and encouraged her to bring laurels to the country at the national and international level.