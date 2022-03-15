Hyderabad: 'Qubool Hai?' film on child marriage screened in Old city

Hyderabad: The web-series 'Qubool Hai?' speaks on the ever-prevalent issue of child marriages and a society that both fights and accepts it. The story is narrated in the slums of Old city. The story depicts that amid poverty and hardships in Talabkatta (a slum in Old city), a father is forced to sell his 12-year-old daughter to a rich old man who is Sheikh.



The screening of the series was attended by girls and women across the city which was held at Urdu Ghar in Moghalpura near Charminar on Monday.

Speaking about the film, Jameela Nishat, Founder and Director of Shaheen said that the web-series, 'Qubool Hai?' is all set to tackle an issue that continues to plague our society. Qubool Hai, a bilingual show in Telugu and Deccani language is a fictionalised telling of child marriages and trafficking. Set in a small neighborhood of Hyderabad, the lives of its citizens are jolted when a 12-year-old girl is abducted and forcibly married to an old Sheikh. "Can an irresponsible father, an angry survivor and an earnest cop from the local police station save the child from becoming another victim? The trials and tribulations facing these three individuals and many characters that weave their way in and out lies at the heart of 'Qubool Hai?'."

She said that the movie was premiered on March 11 on aha's platform. The trailer was launched by the actor Rana Daggubati on Women's Day with the message of 'Prapanchaaniki cheppe time ochindhi (some stories need to be told)'. The teaser was extremely well received with Sania Mirza, Shobu Yarlagadda (Producer, Arka Media Works), Nandini Reddy (Director, Oh Baby) and Vijaylakshmi Gadwal (the Mayor of Hyderabad) showing their support for the cause and the project," she added.

The film was produced by Pranav Pingle Reddy and directed by Umair Hasan, Faiz Rai and Pranav Reddy. Qubool Hai is also a story of many firsts - the first time a young crew has shot a film in the by-lanes of the Old City.

First time a web series has captured the Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb of Hyderabad. It is a show produced and created by Hyderabadis for Hyderabad.