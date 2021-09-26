Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force live performance to pep up visitors

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is all set to perform live on Sunday as part of Sunday-Funday event at Tank Bund. As the event was suspended due to Ganesh immersion last Sunday, the recreational space is back this time with the authorities planning an orchestra performance to commemorate late singer SP Balasubramanyam, besides cultural fiesta with artists of Oggu Dolu, Gussadi and Bonala Kolatam.

The authorities have also planned a minute-long fireworks show. The clown performers, jugglers and unicyclists are also roped in to entertain the public, especially the kids. The Urban Forestry wing of HMDA will set up a stall with 30 different species of saplings for free distribution.

It will also distribute free masks. Further, several stalls selling bangles, artificial jewellery etc would also be set up. Meanwhile, the authorities have requested the people to not to come out if heavy rains occur due to cyclone Gulab. In that case, the event would be rescheduled for next Sunday.

What's more

l Orchestra show to commemorate legendary

singer SP Balu

l Oggu Dolu

l Gussadi

l Bonala Kolatam

l Fireworks

l Food and shopping