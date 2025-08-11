  • Menu
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Telangana Weatherman Predicts Scattered Rains

According to the Telangana Weatherman X account, scattered rains are expected in parts of Hyderabad and nearby districts over the next few hours.

According to the Telangana Weatherman X account, a popular weather enthusiast from Hyderabad, scattered rains are expected in areas like Patancheru, RC Puram, Narsingi, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, Sivarampalle, Chandrayanagutta, Katedan, and Bahadurguda over the next 1–2 hours.

He added that more scattered showers could occur in other parts of Hyderabad during the evening and night.

Scattered intense rains are also likely in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mancherial, Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar in the next two hours.

