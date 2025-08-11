Live
- This protest is against vote theft: RJD as INDIA Bloc leaders march to ECI
- Israel reports 93 new measles cases, total at 410
- Political slugfest erupts over renaming of Kolkata’s iconic Sealdah station
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT Lead: Success Means Building from Scratch, Not Copying Big Tech
- Medistep Healthcare IPO Subscribed 49x; GMP Hints at 23% Listing Gains
- Tesla inaugurates Delhi showroom, focuses on Model Y sales
- Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging
- Six days after Uttarkashi cloudburst, 9 Army soldiers still missing
- Trump’s Pakistan policy likely to land US in geopolitical turbulence
- Hyderabad Rain Alert: Telangana Weatherman Predicts Scattered Rains
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Telangana Weatherman Predicts Scattered Rains
Highlights
According to the Telangana Weatherman X account, scattered rains are expected in parts of Hyderabad and nearby districts over the next few hours.
According to the Telangana Weatherman X account, a popular weather enthusiast from Hyderabad, scattered rains are expected in areas like Patancheru, RC Puram, Narsingi, Golconda, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda Jagir, Sivarampalle, Chandrayanagutta, Katedan, and Bahadurguda over the next 1–2 hours.
He added that more scattered showers could occur in other parts of Hyderabad during the evening and night.
Scattered intense rains are also likely in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mancherial, Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar in the next two hours.
Next Story