Hyderabad: Rain causes waterlogging in Karwan

Hyderabad: The Karwan area of Hyderabad received about 60 mm of rainfall in less than an hour resulting in waterlogging of colonies and localities on Sunday.

According to local MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, who monitored the situation, Nizam Colony, Meraj Colony, Baqtawarguda, Hakeempet, Qui Qutub Shah Nagar, Bal Reddy Nagar, Virasat Nagar and Saleh Nagar reported waterlogging.

Additional teams of the monsoon wing from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)aand Disaster Response Force (DRF) were rushed to areas to clear waterlogging.

Residents recalled that these were the same areas which were inundated in the previous year's floods. They alleged that there no development work was taken up or preventive measures initiated.

They stated that the area faces the threat of floods as there are several nalas in its surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), a rain observatory, recorded 60.5 mm rainfall In Karwan during the evening ending at 5.30, making it highest rainfall in the City.

Areas like Yousufguda, Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Moosapet, Kukatpally and Gajularamaram recorded rainfall between 15.6 and 60 mm.