Hyderabad: Rains continue to drench city, many slums in troubled waters

Hyderabad: Heavy rains with thunderstorms once again lashed city which led to severe water logging and traffic congestion on Sunday evening. People residing in many colonies and slums faced inconvenience due to water inundation and flooded in already stagnated low-lying areas face double whammy.

With heavy rains pounding the districts across the State, the continued spell of rain drenched the city to the hilt and thrown the residents normal lives out of gear. With continuous rainfall, mercury slipped in the city by several notches.

Following rains, water loggingwoes are pouring in from dwellers of different localities. Rainwater gushed into the houses in few localities like Rasoolpura, Choutuppal, Uppal, Nagole, Hayathnagar, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Borabanda, Bachupally, Chintal, Manikonda, Hafeezpet and surroundings experienced a flood-like situation as the streets turned into rivers. The rainfall resulted in the water logging in many other areas across the city. The water logged roads threw motorists into a tizzy, resulting in heavy traffic congestion. Traffic police braving the rains grappled hard to regulate the snarled-up vehicular traffic. Nalas particularly in various areas were overflowing menacingly, keeping the dwellers in the vicinity on the edge.

Maisammaguda in Medchal, East Anand Bagh, Ayyappa colony and various other colonies in the north and eastern part of the city are still reeling under water and rain has increased the water logging. People living close to nalas and in low-lying areas near lakes urge the civic body to immediately take up a clean drive and clear garbage. Moreover, 120-140KA strikes were recorded in various parts of Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, L B Nagar, Amberpet and Charminar circles. “These are such deadly strikes that can give electricity to Hyderabad for a week,” said T Balaji, a weatherman. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the State which predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls, among other conditions. For Hyderabad, the department has forecast light rainfall in all six zones of the city.

The GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has advised citizens to stay indoors. Helpline numbers have also been issued for citizens in case of any assistance. In a post, she wrote, “Heavy rains are expected. Citizens are requested to stay indoors. Dial the control room on 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance for any rain-related issues and assistance.” She also instructed all the officials to remain on high alert. Monsoon emergency teams and EVDM teams are on the field monitoring the complaints.

Worst hit areas

8 Rasoolpura

8 Choutuppal

8 Uppal

8 Nagole

8 Hayathnagar

8 Manikonda

8 Shaikpet

8 Tolichowki

8 Borabanda

8 Bachupally

8 Chintal

8 Hafeezpet

Water woes

8 Waterlogged roads led to heavy traffic congestion

8 Traffic police struggled to manage the situation

8 Nalas in various areas overflowed, posing a threat to nearby residents

8 Urgent calls for clearing garbage near water bodies

Lightning strikes

8 Recordings of 120-140KA strikes in multiple circles

8 Increased risk of electrical damage due to lightning

Weather alert today

8 IMD issued a yellow alert across the State

8 Predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls

GHMC Response

8 Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi advised citizens to stay indoors

8 Helpline numbers provided for assistance

8 Monsoon emergency and EVDM teams actively addressing complaints