Hyderabad rains: Man swept away in Saroornagar lake, search operations on

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man identified as Naveen Kumar was washed away in Saroornagar lake when trying to help an elderly couple caught in the flood water.

Naveen, a resident of Almasguda noticed an elderly couple on two-wheeler caught in rainwater on road number 6 in Saroornagar. When Naveen was trying to help them, he was washed away in the strong current of the water. The incident took place between 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm.

Saroornagar inspector K Seetharam said that the area was waterlogged and the victim washed away straight in the water from the road to overflowing lake as there was no boundary. Naveen is working as an electrician. He has a wife and two children.

The NDRF team was pressed into service and search operations were carried out till 3 am on Monday. The operation was resumed again after a few hours.

The incident reminds the death of a 12-year-old girl who accidentally fell into the drain and washed away to Banda lake in Neredmet. Low-lying areas and roads were waterlogged due to the incessant rains for the last four days. Nalas and lakes are overflowing with rainwater.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with top officials and directed them to ensure all the district officials are on alert and in state of preparedness to meet any eventuality.