Hyderabad: Ramanuja Utsav begins with grand Sobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav started with preparations for Sri Lakshmi Narayana Sahastra Kunda Yaga amidst taking out a Sobha Yatra at Sriramanagari on the first day of the 12-day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Lord Rama with consort Seeta was taken to the Yagnavatika on a bedecked Aswa Vahan from Divya Saketam. The Sobha Yatra was led by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. He was accompanied by seven Jeeyar Swamys, 5000 Veda pandits and hundreds of devotees chanting veda mantras, performing native dance and music.

In a historical spectacle participated by hundreds of people, the Sriramanagari ashram reverberated with slogans like "Jai Srimannarayana', "Jai Sri Rama Chandra" and "Jai Hanuman." Explaining the importance of the ritual process after leading the grand Shobha Yatra, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy explained to the devotees the importance of Itihasa or tradition performing the Vastu Purusha Puja as per the Sri Prasna Samhitha as a purifying ceremony. This was followed by Vishvak Sena Puja.

After performing the ritual, the Rithviks, who performed the puja, took the flame and performed Pariyagnikaranam. A process to ensure the 12-day celebrations and the purification of 108-Divya Desa miniature temples constructed on the premises.

He said that elaborate arrangements have been made for those taking part in the Yagna, besides, 20 specialist doctors along with their teams were stationed to serve in case of any health emergencies. Similarly, 10 ambulances were kept on the premises for the purpose. Along with an exhibition of the life and activities of Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, the Trust Board of TTD has also put up an exhibition on the relation of Lord Balaji, the presiding deity of Tirumala with Ramanuja.

For lakhs of devotees expected to take part in the celebrations, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said a round-the-clock kitchen would be preparing 200 varieties of cuisines to be distributed as prasadam to the visiting devotees as per their tradition and custom.



A special postal cover of 1000 years of celebrations of Ramanuja Jayanthi was released by Chinna Jeeyar, in which the Chief Post Master General and postmaster general of Telangana took part.

The Yagna would start from Thursday. Fire would be generated by rubbing wooden logs. On Wednesday, Sri Lakshmi Narayana Maha Yajna, a Vedic rite of offering oblations to the sacred fires was launched.