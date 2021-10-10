Hyderabad: Ramayan Mela commences at Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: Rajasthani Pragathi Samaj and Exhibition Society Dussehra Sammelan Samithi has jointly organised nine-day 49th Ramayan Mela-2021 at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.

Rajasthani Pragathi Samaj secretary Govind Rathi said the Samaj has been organising Ramayan Mela every year during Dussehra and this was 49th year. The celebrations were subdued last year due to Covid pandemic and this year too they are organising the Mela in a submissive manner. The Ramayan Mela started on a grand note with Ghata Sthapana on exhibition ground premises where the members performed pooja.

The Samithi could not organise Garbha and Dandia this year to ensure no crowding in the Mela and instead they organised 'Kavi Sammelan' with a limited gathering. There would be talks on Ramayan, moral values and also quiz (prashna manch) programmes and inform about the Hindu epics.

"We are organising programmes strictly following Covid protocol," said Kamal Narayan Agarwal, president of the Rajasthani Pragathi Samaj.

Secretary Govind Rathi said the mela would conclude with 'Ravan Dahan' on October 15 with a spectacular display of firecrackers.