Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton denies news on gifts

Hyderabad: The Ramraj Cotton textile company on Tuesday termed the news being circulated on Whatsapp on offering gifts to its customers as fake.

In a press release, the company management said that the Ramraj Cotton has been a leading textile shop for the past 38 years earning the support and trust of the general public.

The company informed that some miscreants have been spreading rumours and online links from a week mentioning that Rs 20,000 is being given as a Christmas and New Year gift to malign the good name and reputation.

It also stated that the hackers may steal personal customer information by sending the links to the customers on Whatsapp. The company urged the customers to lodge an online complaint on 22912210288504.