Hyderabad: Raw water pipeline at Mir Alam Lake reeks of neglect

Rajendranagar: Though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is cracking the whip against illegal connections to protect water from infringement, it has arguably failed to protect raw water supply line of colossal size near the Himayatsagar conduit. It draws water from Himayatsagar to Mir Alam Filter simply through gravitational force.



Though the pipeline, laid over government land and a caution board was also erected against encroachments or littering the area, no measures were taken by the board to ensure its protection.

Despite having a heritage status, the pipeline, meant to supply water to the city, is wallowing in neglected state. It was largely encroached and buried under debris and trash.

The board, erected by HMWS&SB near the pipeline, warned against any incursion or littering over the pipeline area up to 50 ft on either side. Most part of the pipeline has disappeared due to encroachments or buried under loads of garbage discarded from nearby houses.

The board reads "Raw water pipeline is a heritage structure. 50 ft width on either side from the pipeline boundary is government land. Dumping of construction debris along the pipeline is an offence and punishable as per law and under Section 49 of HMWS&SB Act – 15/1989 and under Section 441 IPC. Trespassers will be prosecuted."

While explaining the important role the raw water pipeline of heritage importance play in quenching thirst of the city every day for decades, a source in the board said, "the pipeline is a main source of supply to city that draws water from Himayatsagar to Mir Alam Filter through 10-12 km-long-route of 1,600 diameter.

The pipeline is of such a great importance that it supplies water simply through gravitational force from Himayatsagar without burdening the board with expenditure of electricity."