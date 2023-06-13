Hyderabad readies for 3-day G20 agri ministerial meet from June 15 to 17

Hyderabad: A three-day ministerial-level summit of G20 nations will be held in Hi-Tex convention centre in the city from June 15 to June 17.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said the meeting will set the agenda for future food security and stable agriculture and give a direction to future world agriculture.

Kishan Reddy said that the G20 agriculture ministerial summit will play an important role, as it would set the future course of action on important issues in global agriculture.

The meeting will hold in-depth deliberations on the resolutions passed in the working group meetings.

Food security, stable agriculture for nutrition, agriculture development under women's leadership, and changes needed for resilient agriculture to face ecological and environmental changes would be discussed in the G20 meet.

Decisions taken in these meetings on how to take forward agriculture in future, international best practices in the field, sharing of technical know-how in agriculture, and mutual cooperation on these issues will also be discussed.

Heads of agriculture from 10 international organisations like ICRISAT, World Food Programme, Organisation for Economic Cooperation (OEC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and may other organisations will take part in the summit.

Kishan said that people from across the country and the world are watching with interest and following from the start of G20 working group meetings being hosted by India.

The meetings has become an effective platform for discussing the impact and emerging issues in the post-Covid world. The Russia-Ukraine war led to countries divided in support or against both the nations at war with each other. But, India has adopted a neutral position and is playing an important role. And the G20 meetings under India's Presidency have assumed significance as 70 per cent of the world trade and 75 per cent of the world population contribute to 85 per cent of the world's GDP.

He said Hyderabad has hosted some of the key working group meetings of G20, like the startup engagement group in January had discussed the encouraging ecosystem for startups in India and the current scenario prevailing world over for startups.

Similarly, the 2ndG20 working group meeting on finance held in March deliberated on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion. This was followed by the 3rdG20 working group meeting on Digital Economy in April and the 4thG20 working group meeting on Health and Family Welfare in June.

Agriculture ministers from G20 nations and 9 invitee countries, the heads of agriculture wings of respective countries, international organisations and agriculture research entities would be the delegates to the summit.