  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCCL MD receives national ‘Performance Excellence Award’

SCCL MD receives national ‘Performance Excellence Award’
x
Highlights

In a befitting honour, N Balram, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), has received the esteemed National Level Triple IE (Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering) ‘Performance Excellence Award 2024.’

Kothagudem : In a befitting honour, N Balram, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), has received the esteemed National Level Triple IE (Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering) ‘Performance Excellence Award 2024.’

The 24th National Level Chief Executive Officers Conference took place in Mussoorie on Friday night, where the award was given out. Balram’s representative, Director (Operations, Personnel), NVK Srinivas, accepted the prize on his behalf. Additionally, Singareni received the Performance Excellent Award for her outstanding work in the business area.

It may be mentioned that Balram took several steps to boost output and productivity after taking over as CMD. In the fiscal year 2023–2024, he achieved the highest coal production and transportation of 700 lakh tons, setting a record. Additionally, during his direction, a turnover of Rs 35,700 crore was accomplished.

According to Balram, the company’s leaders and workers worked together to achieve the goals, and the Singareni’s awards are the rightful property of the organization’s workers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X