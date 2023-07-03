Live
Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes charge as Director of DMDE
Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as the director of Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station on Saturday.
According to the Indian Army, the new DMDE succeeded Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, VSM on his superannuation.
During his career, the Admiral has held a wide range of appointments over the past three decades of his service at various Naval bases and served extensively at sea onboard Indian Naval Ships Khukri, Nishank and Delhi.
