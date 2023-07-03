  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth takes charge as Director of DMDE

Ravnish Seth
x

Ravnish Seth 

Highlights

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as the director of Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as the director of Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth took charge as the director of Defence Machinery Design Establishment (DMDE) and Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad Station on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army, the new DMDE succeeded Rear Admiral V Rajasekhar, VSM on his superannuation.

During his career, the Admiral has held a wide range of appointments over the past three decades of his service at various Naval bases and served extensively at sea onboard Indian Naval Ships Khukri, Nishank and Delhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X