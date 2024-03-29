Live
Hyderabad: Record tax revenues fill State govt coffers
Strictmeasures that were implemented by the newly elected Congress government have yielded positive outcomesin increasing the revenue generation through tax collection for the last three months.
Hyderabad : Strictmeasures that were implemented by the newly elected Congress government have yielded positive outcomesin increasing the revenue generation through tax collection for the last three months. Telangana set a new record for revenue generation in February. The government collected Rs 13,703.92 crore revenue in the last month, which was the highest ever in a single month in the current financial year of 2023-2024.
The average revenue generation per month was just Rs 11,286 crore in the 11 month period. The tax collection in February alone was Rs 2,400 crore higher than the average income of 11 months. Officials said that “A slew of administrative steps are being taken to streamline the destructed tax-collecting agencies.
