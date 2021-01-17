Hyderabad: Relief Works Commence In Serilingampally Zone

Serilingampally: To address the waterlogging and flooding issues, the GHMC - Serilingampally zone has initiated works that include the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) twin box drain on Barlakunta surplus nala and the widening works of nala at different stretches.

The officials assured that the issues of water inundation and overflowing of drains which lead to problems for the commuters will soon disappear. With a total sanctioned amount of Rs 4.6 crore, the areas that will be covered as a part of this include Patel Cheruvu to Madinaguda Confluence, Madinaguda Cheruvu to Gangaram Cheruvu, Hafeezpet Cheruvu to Patel Cheruvu.

"During the heavy downpour in October, as the sewage water along with the rainwater overflowed into the lanes and many localities under GHMC limits, steps are being taken up. Apart from submergence, the previous monsoon created difficulty for people to walk down the lanes.

It was found that the main reason for this was lack of proper maintenance of drains and nalas. So, the GHMC planned to construct box drains, develop and remodel various nalas and drains at Serilingampally zone," said a senior official on condition of anonymity while speaking to The Hans India.

Elaborating this the official said that the department has planned to improve the existing drain by constructing a twin cell RCC box drain of 4-meter width and 2.3 meter height each, to enhance the discharge carrying capacity of the nala by 20 times. The total amount sanctioned for this project is Rs 4.25 lakh. Nearly 30 per cent of the works have been completed and it would take another three months to complete it, informed the official.

"Also, the remodeling of nalas has begun in the zone areas. As these nalas were very narrow, with about 1 to 2 meter deep, now the GHMC has remodeled it to 8 meter depth. The total amount sanctioned for this project is Rs 20 lakh. The construction works will be completed by the last week of February," he added.

"Also, the widening of nala works have been started along 10 open plots. The total amount sanctioned is Rs 1.70 lakh and the works would take another three to four months to complete," informed the senior officer.