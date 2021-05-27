Hyderabad: Remain fearless to beat Covid-19 says Covid survivor Moumita Dutta

Hyderabad: Whenever persons are tested Covid positive they focus on their physical aspect to recover soon and start adopting various ways to build their immune but one forgets about their mental stress, so people should try to build their inner strength for recovering soon, said 40-year-old Covid survivor.

Sharing her isolation journey, Moumita Dutta, Covid survivor said, " My 14 days isolation journey was full of anxiety, fear, stress and tension. All my mental trauma has hampered my physical pain.

This is one of its kind of diseases, if you get to know you have got it, the first thing that comes to mind is how I got infected even though I followed all Covid protocols and also that we all pray that we do not infect our family. So I kept myself aloof from them and daily my 13-year-old daughter used to peep from here and there to see me. I always used to tell her to have patience, I would come out very soon.

Slowly I gain mental strength and stopped worrying about the present situation and made up my mind that I should be positive and build my immune strength, so that I can recover soon."

She advised people to follow disciplined lifestyle, since I have realized how precious life is, after I recovered I have also started focusing on it and trying to enjoy every moment with your family members, added Moumita.