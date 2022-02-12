Hyderabad: Residents of Nampally caught in vortex of woes

Hyderabad: The residents of Nampally, Red Hills and Bazar Ghat in Nampally constituency are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of civic facilities. The residents of the colony face issues like poor sanitation, bad roads, sewer overflow, dog menace and illegal constructions. They alleged that the area was devoid of municipal facilities and allegedly blamed that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and local leaders are hand in gloves over the illegal encroachments and constructions in the area.



The residents said that they are facing a plethora of problems like sloppy and uneven roads, garbage dumped in by-lanes and a huge mosquito menace. They pointed out that roads with drain overflow, potholes and garbage are causing a lot of hardship to both residents and commuters.

Mohammed Zafar, a resident of Nampally said, "The condition of roads has worsened. The roads were dug up for civic works over 3 months back and still it has not been carpeted."

Residents of Red Hills colony said that since the colony was established, there has not been any major upgradation of sewer and drinking water pipelines.

Mohammed Zafar, a resident of Nampally said "The upgradation of new pipelines is a must in most of the localities as per the new residential requirement. There are several illegal constructions in the colony and the civic body is not bothered about such constructions. There is also an illegal swimming pool in the basement of a 7-floor apartment near Teen-Posh-Ki-Masjid. Can the municipality give permission for constructing a swimming pool in residential apartments?" he questioned.

Another resident of the Red Hills mooted that it has become a daily nuisance to see garbage dumped in open spaces. Despite several warnings people throw garbage. Several times we have asked to clear the garbage, but workers go on deaf ears, hence foul smell is formed and is unbearable."

Issues like no streetlights, poor sanitation, no lifting of garbage remains common in all these areas. While in Bazar Ghat, there is zero sanitation, bad roads, dog menace and irregular water supply. Anil Neelam, a resident of Bazar Ghat alleged, "Narrow roads along with bad roads and no streetlights are major issues in the area. Even after several complaints the issues remain unsolved. The streetlights here have not been functioning for several weeks. Despite several complaints and messages through social media and representation from the residents to concerned officials, no steps have been taken till date and the area remains dark. Due to darkness, the pedestrians as well as commuters find it difficult to pass by. Chasing of dogs and anti-social elements has also increased in the area.

Pestering Issues

♦ Poor sanitation

♦ Narrow and bad roads

♦ Sewer overflow

♦ Dog menace

♦ Illegal encroachments

♦ Irregular water supply