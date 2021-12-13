Hyderabad: Residents of Noor Khan Bazar receive contaminated water

Hyderabad: Residents of Noor Khan Bazar have been complaining about receiving contaminated water for the last few days. They alleged that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is not acting on their complaints.

The residents pointed out that contaminated water was being supplied since a week. It was neither potable nor could it be used for domestic purposes. "There are over 50 houses. All are receiving the same water and are compelled to purchase.

Officials are yet to address the problem," stated Syed Hussain, a resident, "the HMWS&SB supplies water for three-four hours on alternate days. However, there was no supply for five days last week. For the last few days, we are receiving contaminated water. After no response from officials, residents are purchasing water for both drinking and other purposes," he said.

Mohammed Ahmed, an activist of Old City, said receiving polluted water may affect people's health and attract water-borne diseases, like diarrhoea. "After no response to complaints the issue was also raised on Twitter by tagging the concerned department," he added.