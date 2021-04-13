Hyderabad: Residents raise concern over open transformers

A S Rao Nagar: After an eight-year-old boy suffered injuries due to hanging wires of an insecure transformer in AS Rao Nagar, residents of different localities across the City are demanding enclosures for transformers and proper maintenance to avert any possible danger.

The open electricity transformers and dangling cables in areas like Malkajgiri, Jeedimetla, SR Nagar, Bharatnagar, Alwyn Colony, Indra Reddy Nagar, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar and several major Old City roads have become a threat to nearby residents.

Locals of these areas have alleged that the Transco authorities have not secured power lines despite several representations and appeals. The open transformers and hanging wires at low levels are posing danger to the lives of residents and pedestrians.

Expressing concern over the open transformer in Alwyn Colony, Arvind Chowdary, a resident, said "usually, at the time of installing the transformer it is necessary that the places of installation should be far from human contact. Safety (boundary) walls must be constructed to avoid any accident. The walls are constructed so that any local or pedestrian are restricted from getting in close contact with transformers. But authorities just install a transformer and leave it open without taking any safety measures. This has become a major threat to innocent people's lives."

"Open transformers are a matter of concern. The authorities need to correct it immediately, at least now, after the recent incident that took the life of eight-year-old Nishanth, who came in contact with a transformer and suffered serious injuries," said Arvind.

When a city-based activist, Mohd Asif Hussain Sohail, tweeted a screen-grab of Nishanth in the hospital requesting IT Industry Minister KR Ram Rao for help, KTR responded and instructed his officials to assist the situation. Rao tagged his officer's Twitter handle and tweeted saying "Will take care of Nishanth @KTRoffice please contact and assist."

Moreover, several people also tweeted about the open transformers in their areas and requested authorities to take safety measures while installing transformers. They asked for construction of a wall or protective cover around a transformer.

Adding to their threat, dangling wires are also a serious problem for many residents. "Electricity cables are just a few feet or a little above the ground in most areas. Three transformers have been installed above the ground without enclosures in Dabirpura," said shopkeeper Abdul Khader.