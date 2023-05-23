Restore all the closed roads, appeal SCB locals

Hyderabad: Despite the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issuing orders to reopen five closed roads in Secunderabad Cantonment last month, commuters are still facing several restrictions on these roads. The public transport, including RTC buses and shared autos, which used to ply between Lakdawala Junction on Rajiv Rahadari and Balaji Nagar/Yapral via Richardson Road before the roads were abruptly closed by local military authorities almost ten years ago, have not yet been restored. The Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) members have pointed out that despite the opening of the five roads, namely Richardson Road, Protnee Road, Byam Road, Albain Road, and Ammuguda Road, they have twice brought to the notice of the Chief Executive Officer of SCB, but no concrete action has been taken.



“Even after the opening of the five roads, only two-wheelers and cars are being allowed. Auto rickshaws, cyclists, and pedestrians are still not permitted,” said Ramesh, a resident of Ammuguda.

“Despite the recent reopening of the closed roads, the local community continues to face commuting challenges. RTC buses, pedestrians, and cyclists are still not allowed on these roads. The restoration of RTC buses and shared autos, which previously operated between Lakdawala Junction on Rajiv Rahadari and Balaji Nagar/Yapral via Richardson Road, remains pending since the roads were abruptly closed by the Local Military Authorities almost ten years ago. Despite repeated appeals to lift these restrictions and reinstate normal traffic conditions, all requests have been ignored” said a member of FNECS. Even after the reopening of these closed roads, morning walkers are not allowed to access them. The residents demand that all forms of traffic be permitted on the roads, just as it was prior to their closure.