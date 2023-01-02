Hyderabad: Revanth and Co placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Monday placed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders under house arrest on Monday in the wake of the party's scheduled dharna programme at Dharna Chowk.

It is to mention here that Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan state convenor Rachamalla Siddeshwar stated that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government has diverted the gram panchayat development funds to other sectors.

In a statement, he said that Sarpanches are severe distress as the Telangana government led by the BRS has allegedly diverted the Central Finance Commission Funds meant for development of gram panchayats. He added that the BRS government delaying release of funds to the gram panchayats.